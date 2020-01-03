1 injured in crash involving 3 semis on SB 75 at Paddock

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - All lanes of southbound I-75 have reopened to traffic after a crash involving a jackknifed semi Friday morning.
SB 75 was closed between Paddock and 562 for several hours.
According to ODOT, a semi truck was jackknifed, blocking all four lanes of traffic which caused oncoming vehicles, three semis, and a car, to crash into the semi.
One person was transported to the hospital.
There is no word on their condition.
SB 71/75 in Kentucky, just after the Brent Spence Bridge between 12th and Kyles Lane, closed around 6 a.m due to a crash. It was reopened around 9 a.m.
There have been 15 crashes on SB 75 and Fort Washington Way since midnight, Cincinnati police say.
They are encouraging drivers to slow down until the roads are dry.
