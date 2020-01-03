Enjoy discounted admission for Penguin Days at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Penguin Days are back at the Cincinnati Zoo and so is their discounted admission.
From Jan. 5 through March 13, zoo gers can enjoy penguin parades and special animal encounters on Saturdays and Sundays.
Starting this Sunday, guests can walk alongside the Zoo’s famous king penguins in their parade.
The parade begins and ends at the Wings of the World bird house and happens every Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., but it must be below 50 degrees for the penguins to take a waddle.
The Cincinnati Zoo opens daily at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.