Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Sam Wyche, the innovative coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, has died at 74. Wyche, who entered hospice on Monday, died Thursday of melanoma, officials with the Bengals confirmed. Wyche led the Bengals to their second Super Bowl during the 1988 season by using a no-huddle offense that forced the league to change its substitution rules. He was a nonconformist in a button-down league. Wyche ran up the score to settle a personal grudge and belittled the city of rival Cleveland during his eight seasons in Cincinnati. He later coached Tampa Bay for four seasons.
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns began their coaching search by interviewing former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy. He met with owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam as Cleveland tries to find the right coach after so many failed attempts. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010 and went to the playoffs nine times before being fired in 2018. He would seem to have everything the Browns covet. He's a respected, proven winner with experience handling quarterbacks. The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens on Sunday after a 6-10 season. The team is also looking for a new general manager.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Desmond Ridder ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to lead No. 23 Cincinnati to a 38-6 victory over Boston College in the weather-delayed Birmingham Bowl. The Bearcats reached 11 wins for the second straight season and fourth in program history, bouncing back from two straight losses to No. 15 Memphis. The Eagles were outgained 459-164 in total yards to finish a turbulent postseason. Coach Steve Addazio was fired after seven seasons and star tailback A.J. Dillon declared for the NFL draft and skipped the bowl game. Wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell led the team through the bowl game, while newly hired Jeff Hafley was on hand as a spectator after finishing his duties as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 20 points as No. 20 Dayton used a big first-half run to cruise past La Salle 84-58 in its Atlantic 10 opener. Toppin was one of five Dayton players to score in double figures as the Flyers clamped down defensively on the Explorers, holding them without a 3-pointer until midway through the second half. Dayton broke the game open midway through the first half with an 18-0 run over a five-minute stretch that moved its lead to 38-14. Ed Croswell led La Salle with 14 points.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Devonte Graham hit a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left to break a tie and cap Charlotte's late rally in the Hornets' 109-106 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Graham's shot from the top of the key gave Charlotte a 106-103 lead. The Hornets came back from a nine-point deficit with five minutes to play to end a six-game losing streak, helped by a controversial call. Graham hit two free throws with 9.7 seconds left for a 108-103 lead. After Cedi Osman's 3-pointer made it 108-106, the Hornets' Dwyane Bacon's pass from under the basket went out of bounds. Although it appeared that the ball wasn't touched by a Cleveland player, the officials ruled Charlotte maintained possession despite protests by Cavaliers coach John Beilien and his players.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The staffs of the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions will coach the Senior Bowl teams. The Senior Bowl announced the coaches, who are assigned by the NFL. Coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals hold the No. 1 pick in the draft and Matt Patricia's Lions pick third. The Senior Bowl is an annual all-star game for senior NFL prospects. The NFL prioritizes teams based on draft order but wants full staffs in place, which typically precludes teams with coaching turnover like the Washington Redskins. The Redskins hold the No. 2 pick.