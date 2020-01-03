JSU, EKU meet in conference play

STEPPING UP: Jomaru Brown has averaged 16.2 points to lead the way for the Colonels. Ty Taylor is also a primary contributor, accounting for 13.2 points per game. The Gamecocks are led by De'Torrion Ware, who is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds.DOMINANT DE'TORRION: Ware has connected on 32.5 percent of the 83 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He's also converted 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.