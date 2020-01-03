Judicial Conduct Commission to hear evidence in case of NKY judge facing misconduct charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX19/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A Northern Kentucky judge will appear before the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission in Louisville Friday for a hearing to determine whether she can remain on the bench while the commission investigates the judge’s alleged misconduct, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry faces nine charges including having sex with coworkers in her office during work hours and making unwanted advances toward coworkers.
Gentry is also accused of forcing a coworker to quit in order to make room for another, with whom the commission believes Gentry had a sexual relationship.
Other charges involve the judge forcing people to donate to her campaign and retaliation if they refused.
Through her attorney, Gentry denied each of the charges.
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, which punishes sitting judges, will go into private session following the hearing.
A public decision will be made at a later date.
