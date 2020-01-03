Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

INDIANA-SCHOOL RATINGS
Over half of Indiana schools met feds' academic expectations
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State education officials say that over half of Indiana schools met or exceeded federal academic expectations based on their 2018-19 performance. Data released by the Indiana Department of Education show that over 56 percent of Indiana high schools and 53 percent of elementary and middle schools received a rating of Meets Expectations or Exceeds Expectations in the Federal School Accountability Ratings. The Journal Gazette reports that those ratings are based on multiple factors, including students' proficiency on statewide tests, graduation rates and the closing of achievement gaps.
TESLA CRASHES
3 crashes, 3 deaths raise questions about Tesla's Autopilot
DETROIT (AP) — Three crashes involving Teslas last month that killed three people have increased scrutiny of the company’s Autopilot driving system. This comes just months before Tesla CEO Elon Musk has planned to put fully self-driving cars on the streets. Tesla has said repeatedly that its Autopilot system is designed only to assist drivers, who must still pay attention and be ready to intervene at all times. But experts and safety advocates say a string of crashes raises serious questions about whether drivers have become too reliant on Tesla's technology and whether the company does enough to ensure that drivers keep paying attention.
KAYAK ACCIDENT-ONE KILLED
Police: Indiana man died in Michigan after kayaking accident
NILES, Mich. (AP) — A man who died after falling from a kayak into a southwestern Michigan river during a New Year's Day excursion with friends has been identified as an Indiana man. Niles police say 40-year-old Jean Claude Mutabazi of South Bend was pronounced dead Wednesday after being pulled from the St. Joseph River. Police say Mutabazi was kayaking Wednesday morning with three other men, two of whom also fell into the river and were treated for exposure to cold. All four men were wearing personal flotation devices. Police said Mutabazi was still wearing his when he was found trapped under a log.
BARTENDER STABBING DEATH
Hobart man gets 65 years for female co-worker's slaying
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana judge has sentenced a man to the maximum 65 years in prison for fatally stabbing a female bartender at the tavern where he worked as a bouncer. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 53-year-old Christopher Dillard of Hobart learned his punishment Thursday after a Porter County jury in November found him guilty of murder in the slaying of 23-year-old Nicole Gland. The Portage woman was stabbed more than 20 times before her body was found in her SUV behind the Upper Deck Lounge in Chesterton in April 2017. Prosecutors say Dillard was frustrated that Gland rebuffed his sexual advances after he delivered drugs to her.
SCHOOL BUS SAFETY
Indiana school bus safety program nets nearly 2,700 tickets
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say Indiana police departments issued nearly 2,700 tickets and 1,400 warnings for unsafe driving around school bus stops and routes during a two-month enforcement program. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute says the program funded additional patrols by nearly 40 police departments aimed at improving school bus safety. Those citations issued during the first two months of the 2019-20 school year included 453 bus stop-arm violations and 1,239 for speeding. The patrol period came after bus stop safety gained greater attention after three children were fatally struck in October 2018 while crossing a highway to board their school bus near the northern Indiana city of Rochester.
SUV-POND DEATHS
Woman missed curve before crash into pond killed 2 kids
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana officials say a woman whose minivan plunged into a retention pond, killing two of her three children, missed a curve on an icy road just before that crash. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office said Thursday that 31-year-old Brooke Natalie Kleven and her 3-month-old daughter, Hendrix Kleven, both remained in critical condition following the New Year's Eve crash. But the Granger woman's 4-year-old old son, James Kleven, and her 2-year-old daughter, Natalie Kleven, died at a local hospital. The coroner says both children drowned after the minivan went into the pond in Mishawaka, just east of South Bend.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS-FUNDRAISING
Sanders and Trump surge, Biden rebounds in fundraising race
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden's presidential campaign says it raised $22.7 million in the final quarter of 2019. That came hours after businessman and Democratic rival Andrew Yang announced he had collected more than $16.5 million over the same period. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also said Thursday that he took in more than $34.5 million from October through December, showing a recent heart attack hasn't slowed his fundraising prowess. A day earlier, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he'd raised $24.7 million. President Donald Trump's reelection committee, meanwhile, announced raising $46 million in the fourth quarter.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISING
Pete Buttigieg raises $24.7 million during 4th quarter
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg's campaign says he raised more than $24.7 million in the last three months and now has a campaign staff of 500 people nationwide. It's a show of financial and organizational strength heading into the presidential primaries. Buttigieg's campaign says he has raised $76 million since he launched his bid for president, including more than 2 million contributions from over 733,000 people. It’s a notable feat for the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who gave up the position Wednesday when his successor was sworn in. Buttigieg's average contribution was around $38.