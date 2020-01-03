Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

PINK WATER-OHIO VILLAGE
Residents in Ohio village find pink water flowing from taps
DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Residents in an Ohio village are being urged to keep their taps running to allow water from its system to go from pink to clear. The Doylestown Public Utilities Department on Thursday posted a statement on Facebook saying it was aware of the pink water “situation” affecting a portion of its customers in the village south Cleveland. Utility officials say repairs at the village well head resulted in a potassium release that turned water pink. Utility crews planned to flush hydrants in affected areas overnight Thursday. Officials say the water is safe to drink.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME THREAT
Feds say man threatened Ohio State during Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man accused of threatening to shoot up Ohio State University and hurt players on the football team in 2018. A September indictment unsealed last month accuses Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018, which was played in Columbus that year. Ohio State won the game 62-39. Rippy was arrested Dec. 28 in Livermore, California, and released on bond Monday. A court filing the same day seeking his arrest says he didn't report to authorities as required.
House fire investigation points to double homicide, suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police investigating the deaths of three people found after an explosion and house fire say the case appears to be a suicide and double homicide. Columbus police say preliminary findings show 42-year-old Gary Morris died because of his own actions, and the deaths of his 2-year-old daughter and her mother are being investigated as homicides. A fire official told The Columbus Dispatch at least one of the three died from a cause other than the fire, but he wouldn't say who or share details. Neighbors reported a loud boom at the home Wednesday evening. Responding firefighters later found the bodies.
FORMER FACTORY BURNS
Firefighters battle New Year's blaze at abandoned factory
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze at a long-abandoned Ohio factory, with smoke visible for miles. The fire at the former paper plant in Middletown in southwestern Ohio first broke out early Wednesday morning. Authorities thought the blaze was under control but went back to work after flames and heavy smoke were spotted in the early afternoon. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal reports that homeless people frequent the building, according to Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli. It's the second major fire to hit following a 2018 blaze. The building has been abandoned for decades.
DRIVER'S ED-OHIO DISTRICT
Ohio school district brings back in-school driver's ed class
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district has brought back in-school driver's ed classes to help more students earn licenses. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Akron Public Schools is piloting a program to return the program in schools with the greatest need. The classes take place after school at a discount, with some students earning scholarships to defray the cost. Driver's ed classes in school is largely a thing of the past, with private third-party providers taking over the training beginning a few decades ago. Some employers told the district that students' lack of a license was a deal breaker when hiring.
BC-MOST-BORROWED BOOKS
"Crawdads" flies off Cincinnati-area library shelves
CINCINNATI (AP) — The best-selling novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” has been popular with book borrowers, too. The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County reported Tuesday that Delia Owens' 2018 book about a young girl's life in a North Carolina coastal marsh led 2019 book checkouts with 4,985 through Monday. Michelle Obama's memoir “Becoming” led Adult Nonfiction checkouts, with two older nonfiction books set in Ohio remaining popular. They were “Hillbilly Elegy” and “Dreamland.” Leading Juvenile Books in checkouts was “Pokemon Adventures.” The Teen Books category was topped by Jenny Han's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."
SPAIN-US-SEX ABUSE CLAIM
Spanish police arrest 3 in sex abuse case against US sisters
MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested three Afghan men on suspicion they sexually abused three U.S. sisters on New Year's Eve in the southeastern city of Murcia. A National Police spokesman said Friday the men, aged between 20 and 25, were to be brought before a judge over the weekend. The men were arrested Thursday after the three American women filed complaints the day before, claiming they were sexually abused by three individuals. The Spanish state news agency Efe said the six had met in a bar while celebrating the year's end. The agency said the sisters were from Ohio and aged 23, 20 and 18. Police could not confirm these details.
AP-NEW YEAR'S SHOOTINGS-OHIO
Ohio police investigate multiple New Year's Eve shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police across Ohio had their hands full New Year's Eve with multiple reports of shootings. In Cleveland, police reported 10 separate instances of shootings, including one fatality, from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday. One of those included a 1 a.m. shooting at a club that wounded four people. In Cincinnati police say three people were wounded in a single 2 a.m. shooting and a fourth person was wounded in another shooting at 2:30 a.m. In Akron, police were investigating the fatal shooting of a man reported about 10:30 p.m.
AUDITOR CRITICIZES CITY
State auditor criticizes Ohio city for alleged funds misuse
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The state auditor has criticized an Ohio city for using money from water, sewer and environmental sanitation funds instead of the city's general fund. GOP Auditor Keith Faber says Youngstown used those funds “as their general fund ATM." Faber told The Tribune Chronicle for a Wednesday story that he's never seen anything like the way Youngstown spent $4.4 million in 2017 and 2018, calling the spending improper. Faber wants the money reimbursed from the city's general fund. But Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said that won't happen unless a court instructs the city to do so.