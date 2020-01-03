Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have arrested three Afghan men on suspicion they sexually abused three U.S. sisters on New Year's Eve in the southeastern city of Murcia. A National Police spokesman said Friday the men, aged between 20 and 25, were to be brought before a judge over the weekend. The men were arrested Thursday after the three American women filed complaints the day before, claiming they were sexually abused by three individuals. The Spanish state news agency Efe said the six had met in a bar while celebrating the year's end. The agency said the sisters were from Ohio and aged 23, 20 and 18. Police could not confirm these details.