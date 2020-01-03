Sheriff’s Office: Florence man crashes 2 cars, enters 4 homes, leads deputies on chase through Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A suspect from Florence burglarized a home in Boone County, crashed his car, fled on foot and was ultimately arrested after being held at gunpoint by a civilian, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
Jason Konerman, 37, was charged with four counts of burglary, one county of criminal mischief and one count of auto theft.
The initial burglary happened Friday afternoon in a home in the 15000 block of Brown Road, the sheriff’s office says, where Konerman tried to get into the owner’s gun cabinet.
“When he was in that residence, he was emphatically looking for weapons,” Lt. Philip Ridgell said. “That was the central focus of him entering that home. He was confronted by the homeowner. He stated that he needed a weapon because a family member was injured.”
At this point Konerman fled in his car, then crashed into a ditch at the corner of Brown and Verona-Mudlick Roads.
Deputies were first dispatched to the scene of the crash.
Konerman fled the crash, the sheriff’s office says, and proceeded to burglarize two other homes between the 3100 and 3300 blocks of Verona-Mudlick Roads before fleeing onto Carr Road.
On Carr Road, according to the sheriff’s office, Konerman burglarized yet another home and stole a truck that was parked in the driveway. He then reportedly drove the stolen truck through a wrought iron fence before getting it stuck along the roadside. Afterwards he abandoned the truck and fled on foot.
It was a homeowner of one of the previously burglarized homes who eventually confronted Konerman, the sheriff’s office says. A brief struggle ensued, after which the resident reportedly held Konderman at gunpoint until deputies arrived.
Konerman is currently being treated at St. Elizabeth in Florence for minor injuries sustained during his flight. He will then be lodged at the Boone County Jail.
“Homeowners, we just want them to make responsible decisions,” Ridgell said. “Protecting themselves and their families is of the utmost importance, but the decisions that they make, we want them to be the best ones for them and their family.”
