Man sentenced to life in prison for Clermont County murder of pregnant girlfriend

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A man charged with the murder of his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn child has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office.
Todd Mages, 40, reportedly killed 35-year-old Natasha Wilson with a hunting knife following an argument in August 2017.
Daniel Wilson, Natasha’s cousin, was the first person to see her body. He would later tell dispatchers Mages attacked him with a crowbar. Mages then stole Wilson’s grandfather’s car and fled to Northern Kentucky, where he was apprehended after an hours-long manhunt.
Some time later, Mages was extradited back to Clermont County to face an indictment containing three counts of aggravated murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count each of attempted murder, domestic violence and grand theft of a motor vehicle.
All three murder charges included the death penalty specification.
According to the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office, Mages entered into a negotiated plea agreement in consultation with the victim’s family, pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated murder in exchange for consecutive life sentences.
Mages was also sentenced to 11 years in prison for attempted murder and 11 years for kidnapping.
