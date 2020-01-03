No. 21 UC dominates Boston College to win Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, AL (FOX19) - The 21st ranked Cincinnati Bearcats weathered a 90-minute storm delay to beat Boston College 38-6 in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on Thursday.
Luke Fickell became just the second head coach in program history to lead UC to back-to-back seasons of 11 wins. Brian Kelly also accomplished that feat in 2008 and 2009 before leaving to become the head coach at Notre Dame.
Desmond Ridder was named the MVP for his performance on the ground with 105 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns. He also had one passing touchdown.
Michael Warren matched Ridder’s effort with 105 yards rushing on 21 carries.
The Bearcats (11-3) have won back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2011 and 2012 under Butch Jones.
