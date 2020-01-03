North College Hill terminates lease, closes park to the public

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - North College Hill has terminated a lease agreement with Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, which closes Pies Park to the public.
The city has long leased the land from Clovernook and given the public access to several soccer fields and a playground that were constructed on the land.
In 2019, the North College Hill City Council voted to terminate the lease agreement, which was set to exceed $20,000 in costs.
The decision to terminate the contract closes Pies Park to the public.
“The city leased that property and in exchange for leasing it we were also responsible for maintaining the property,” City Administrator Ron Mosby said.
The playground equipment the city constructed on Clovernook property will eventually be removed and relocated.
“The city will be working with them to ensure that the equipment can be taken up and that it can be used in a different location,” Mosby explained. “A location that would be owned by the city and used for public purposes.”
The park equipment was purchased with money from a Kaboom grant, and North College Hill plans to contact those who organized the proposal for the grant to develop a plan for relocation.
