Police: Man charged in connection with New Year’s Day triple shooting in OTR

Cincinnati police say they have charged Jordan Parker with three counts of felonious assault in connection with a shooting in Over-the-Rhine on New Year’s Day.
Parker is accused of shooting several victims during an argument then leading officers on a vehicle pursuit before he was arrested.
The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sycamore
Two men and one woman were taken to UCMC.
One of the men reportedly has life-threatening injuries. The other two are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Parker was being released from jail after posting bond on several felony charges connected to the shooting when he was arrested.
More charges are expected to be filed against Parker, police say.
Parker is under weapons disability for prior disqualifying conditions and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.
