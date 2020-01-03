Police: Man shot in Norwood, possible suspect detained

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was shot at least once in Norwood Thursday evening, according to Norwood Police.
Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Burwood and Hudson Avenues around 6:45 p.m.
Between four and six shots were fired, police say, though a neighbor tells FOX19 NOW he heard between six and 10.
Police believe the victim, who they say is in his forties, sustained multiple gunshot wounds, possibly one in the head, but that his injures are non-life-threatening.
He has reportedly been transported to the hospital.
Police say they have detained and are questioning a person in connection with the incident.
They did not provide any information about the suspect or their motive.
“It’s very uncommon in the City of Norwood to have a shooting,” Lt. Ron Murphy said. “I mean very, very uncommon. I can’t put a figure there, but this is something that is not the norm, especially not for this area, and this is a pretty quiet area.”
Follow FOX19 NOW across our digital platforms as we continue to update this story.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.