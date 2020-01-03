Police need help locating missing Mt. Healthy woman

January 3, 2020 at 1:44 PM EST - Updated January 3 at 1:44 PM

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - Mt. Healthy police are asking for your help to locate a missing woman.

Julia May, 39, was last seen at her home on Jan. 1 around 10 p.m.

May is in need of her medication, according to a news release from Mt. Healthy police.

She is believed to be driving a 2006 Volvo XC90 SUV, Ohio license plate HHZ5471.

Police say May has blue eyes and red hair; she’s 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Mt. Healthy Police Department at 513-728-3183 or 513-825-2280.

