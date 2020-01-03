Rain chances continue through Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While the rain will not be constant look for periods of downpours and scattered rain shower through Friday night into Saturday morning. An additional quarter to maybe a half an inch of rain could fall.
Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid 50s for a daytime high Friday afternoon.
Cooler air is on the way and as it arrives Saturday afternoon the chance for a wet rain / snow mix will be possible into the evening. I do not expect any accumulation or major driving concerns Saturday night. Winds pick up Saturday evening and that should dry out the roads.
Sunday we will be dry with temps in the mid 40s and that continues into Monday.
We will keep an eye on our next system bringing a rain snow mix and colder air in the 30s by the middle part of the week.
