Rain sticks around Friday into Saturday, then a few snow showers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The good news it’s not snow but a wet start to your Friday. Look for periods of steady rain Friday morning and rain will continue on and off through Friday afternoon their will be some breaks but keep the umbrella handy.
Temperatures will continue to rise into the mid 50s or daytime high.
Cooler air is on the way and as it arrives Saturday afternoon the chance for a white rain snow mix will be possible and to set the evening. I do not expect any heavy accumulation or major driving concerns Saturday night.
Sunday we will be dry with temps in the mid 40s and that continues into Monday.
We will keep an eye on our next system bringing a rain snow mix and colder air in the 30s by the middle part of the week.
