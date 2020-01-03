Records: Cincinnati police sergeant, officer who left department were paid thousands for time they didn’t work

“The pervasiveness of the conduct is egregious....This pattern of deceptive behavior continued to almost a full year. Sergeant Gross is a sworn law enforcement officer. The community has placed a great amount of faith in Sergeant Gross to be trustworthy. In fact, Sergeant Gross’ career depends on her ability to be a credible witness. Her actions will have long lasting effects on her ability to function as a law enforcement officer. Sergeant Gross also is a supervisor. She’s been given greater responsibilities than the ordinary police officer. The expectation is that Sergeant Gross would lead by example and be a role model for her subordinates. Instead of leading her officers, Sergeant Gross used her position as a supervisor to continue her deceptive behavior, especially on the work days where she was the sole sergeant working. She left her staff without supervision while she collected her salary.”