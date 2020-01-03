Records: Cincinnati police sergeant, officer who left department were paid thousands for time they didn’t work

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati police sergeant who was fired and an officer who retired after both lost their police powers last year were paid thousands of dollars for time they didn’t work - and one of them tried to cover it up by backdating and submitting forms, records released Thursday to FOX19 NOW show.
Sgt. LaKisha Gross was “dismissed” Dec. 19 and Officer Darren Sellers retired effective Oct. 23 and his last day with the city was Oct. 31, the documents state.
Both were veteran employees with CPD who worked in Criminal Investigation Section, according to their personnel files. Gross was one of several supervisors, and Sellers was a polygraph examiner.
They were under an internal investigation last year, a probe that began on April 4, 2019 after Lt. Jason Voelkerding, the Major Offenders Unit commander in CIS, filed a complaint of “unethical conduct” with the Internal Investigation Section commander, a copy of the internal investigation report states.
Police Chief Eliot Isaac recommended termination for both on administrative charges of “Dishonesty” and “Failure of Good Behavior” for intentionally misrepresenting timesheets, reporting inaccurate daily lineup reports and failing to submit time off requests, police memos show.
Gross was absent from duty without permission a total of 215 hours May 1, 2018, to April 6, 2019, resulting in a $8,689.96 financial loss to the city, according to a Sept. 5 memo from her administrative hearing officer, Captain Aaron Jones, to the chief.
At one point, another sergeant heard Gross “crush pieces of paper and discard them in the garbage can,” the internal report shows. The sergeant suspected Gross threw away time off requests rather than turn them in and retrieved the two forms, one for Gross and one for another officer, from the trash and turned those over to Voelkerding, who gave them to internal investigators.
Sellers absences from duty without permission Oct. 1, 2018, to March 23, 2019, totaled 68 hours and resulted in a $2,333.93 financial loss to the city, the internal report states.
“Once he discovered he was being investigated by IIS, he attempted to mitigate his deceit during the IIS investigation by backdating and submitting Form 25S (leave of absence/time off request),” reads a Sept. 5 memo from Captain Dennis Swingley to the chief.
He turned in 10 of those forms, according to the internal investigation report.
Another supervisor in CIS, Sgt. David Simpson, was ordered to receive a written reprimanded after it was determined he did not complete a police form on Nov. 13, 2018 to document Sellers’ sick time use, which resulted in Sellers receiving regular wages instead of sick pay that day and the following one, the internal investigation report reads.
Internal investigators met with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney William H. Anderson of the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office on May 7, 2019. That is the same day Sellers and Gross lost their police powers, records show.
“Based on the evidence presented to him, Mr. Anderson declined criminal prosecution,” internal investigators wrote in their report.
We have requests for comment into two Cincinnati police spokesmen, a city spokesman and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
The records, which we have requested several times, were released by the police department without comment Thursday night.
The president of the police union, Sgt. Dan Hils, declined comment.
Earlier this week, FOX19 NOW received other police records confirming Gross and Sellers had left the department, again only after repeated requests. CPD also did not say why the two were gone, and we had to keep following up on the internal investigation we requested to receive an explanation.
Both were stripped of their police powers, guns and badges and put on desk duty back in May amid an internal investigation. Police officials at the time declined to say why they were put on administrative duty.
In Gross’ administrative hearing, she “admitted that no supervisor gave her permission to arrive late or leave early on so many occasions, reads Jones’ memo to the chief.
"Sergeant Gross also admitted that no supervisor ever approved of her not showing up for work at all and not submitting the appropriate paperwork to document the absence. Sergeant Gross also explained that on some of the days she didn’t come to work, arrived late, or left early, she could have been dealing with a sick family member who needed assistance,” Jones wrote in his memo.
In his analysis of the situation to the chief, Jones recommended Gross’s termination, saying on at least one occasion she destroyed documents and allowed inaccurate documentation to be submitted for herself and another officer.
"This goes beyond inattention or laziness. Sergeant Gross actively engaged in a pattern and practice to deceive her supervisors and the City of Cincinnati to collect unearned income.
“The pervasiveness of the conduct is egregious....This pattern of deceptive behavior continued to almost a full year. Sergeant Gross is a sworn law enforcement officer. The community has placed a great amount of faith in Sergeant Gross to be trustworthy. In fact, Sergeant Gross’ career depends on her ability to be a credible witness. Her actions will have long lasting effects on her ability to function as a law enforcement officer. Sergeant Gross also is a supervisor. She’s been given greater responsibilities than the ordinary police officer. The expectation is that Sergeant Gross would lead by example and be a role model for her subordinates. Instead of leading her officers, Sergeant Gross used her position as a supervisor to continue her deceptive behavior, especially on the work days where she was the sole sergeant working. She left her staff without supervision while she collected her salary.”
Gross, 39, recently asked the union that represents Cincinnati police to file a grievance on her behalf so an independent arbitrator can review the facts of the case and compare her discipline with how previous similar cases were handled, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. The FOP grievance committee agreed to file the grievance on her behalf.
Swingley recommended Sellers be suspended for a total of 20 days, but the chief opted for “dismissal” in his signature on the report Oct. 5, a copy of it shows.
Sellers, 51, alerted the department later that month of his intent to retire.
In a Dec. 10 memo to the chief, the commander of CPD’s internal investigations section, Captain Russell Neville wrote: “Officer Sellers retired on Oct. 31, 2019, before the Human Resources Department completed a review of the disciplinary proposal. Due to Officer Sellers retirement, the Human Resources Department review will not occur. I request the case be CLOSED with no further action.”
This is the third case since 2018 a member of the Criminal Investigation Section has been been fired or retired after it was determined they were paid thousands of dollars for time they did not work, police records show.
In 2018, Sgt. Brian Coates retired after a probe into “unethical conduct” filed by Gregoire, police records show.
The investigation began in January 2018 after Lt. Craig Gregoire, who is now a captain, noticed lineups were being submitted without his review once he was transferred to be the commander of CIS in April 2017, a copy of the internal investigation shows.
Gregoire realized there appeared to be a pattern of Coates requesting comp time off but the lineups Coates later submitted showed he actually worked.
Coates told investigators he took time off from work at times even though he did not have approval to take care of his wife, according to the report. He told them “he did not wish to bring his wife’s medical conditions to the knowledge of the Department.”
The internal investigation ultimately determined Coates submitted lineups showing he worked eight hours on 15 different days he really took off in 2017 and early 2018 at a total loss to the city of $4,581.60, records show.
Internal investigators met with an assistant county prosecutor, Anderson, with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office on January 19, 2018, a copy of the report states.
“Based on the evidence presented to him, Mr. Anderson declined to prosecute,” it reads.
The case went to Chief Isaac on Feb. 20, 2018, and was closed April 13, 2018 with the word “None” listed in the “Penalty” section of the report because Coates retired, records show.
Gross was one of the employees interviewed by internal investigations during the probe.
“While no one has made any specific complaints to Sergeant Gross concerning Coates’ work attendance, it is common knowledge that Sergeant Coates takes a lot of time off work, and is not seen much when he is at work,” internal investigators wrote.
There have been concerns in recent years about Cincinnati police officers and some other city employees being paid for time they may not have entirely worked.
Last year, the state audit of the city of Cincinnati concluded there was a “systematic” overtime problem in the police and fire departments and in public works.
State auditors recommended changes and improvements in how overtime wages and compensatory time is handled, changes the police department already had incorporated by the time the audit was released.
Meanwhile, overtime in the police department fell 47 percent in 2018 once the audit began, indicating something was off, State Auditor Keith Faber told FOX19 NOW in an interview earlier this year.
