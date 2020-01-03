Teen says possible predator recorded her changing in dressing room in Warren Co.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Warren County investigators are looking into a report that a man recorded video of a teenager changing in a store dressing room.
The 19-year-old involved, who does not want to be identified, said it happened at the Target on Waterstone Boulevard in Warren County.
“It’s just absolutely disgusting, and it’s super uncomfortable," the teenager said. "It’s just one of those things I really wish didn’t happen.”
The teenager said she went to the Target on Wednesday afternoon, seeking new clothes and shopping for swimsuits.
She took her possible purchases into a dressing room stall to try them on. After about 10 minutes of changing in and out of outfits, the teen says she saw something that surprised her.
“I noticed something at the top of the mirror," the teenager told FOX19 NOW. "I wasn’t sure what it was and then I realized that it was a phone.”
The teen says it looked like a man was holding the phone there.
“It just clicked with me," she said. "I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. They’re recording me right now.’”
The teenager said she was stunned by what she saw and knew she needed to get help, so she left the stall and started searching for an employee. When she couldn’t find one, she says she called her mother, who then called local law enforcement.
“I was like kind of shaking, starting to get really emotional because I was kind of taken aback," the teenager said. “I think it’s disgusting and sad and just a complete invasion of privacy, and it’s not okay.”
Warren County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed they are investigating the case. The teenager says investigators told her they have an image of the suspect that they pulled from security camera footage.
“I definitely want to see the person caught and put in jail, like whatever actions need to be taken to have this never happen again,” the teenager said.
The teenager claims that no employees or fellow shoppers tried to help her, which she found disappointing.
She is hoping that stores like Target will consider making dressing rooms more private.
Target representatives were not available for comment Thursday night.
Deputies are encouraging all shoppers to be aware of their surroundings. They are asking anyone with information to come forward.
