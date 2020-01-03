Valpo, Evansville seek first conference win

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. K.J. Riley, Artur Labinowicz, Sam Cunliffe and John Hall have combined to account for 54 percent of Evansville's scoring this year including 51 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Valparaiso, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Nick Robinson and John Kiser have combined to score 47 percent of the team's points this season.