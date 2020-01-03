23-year-old Clinton County man shoots father, sheriff’s office says

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 23-year-old Clinton County man i charged with attempted murder and felonious assault after he reportedly shot his father on Jan. 1, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon Breezly allegedly shot David Breezley, 55, shortly before 1:20 a.m.
The shooting happened in the house Brandon and David share at 1345 Lazenby Road, Midland, Ohio.
Upon arriving at the scene, the sheriff’s office says, police first encountered Brandon, who told them he had just shot his father. Police then found David lying on the home’s kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to his head and neck area.
David was reportedly flown by Miami Valley Careflight to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Brandon is being held at the Clinton County Adult Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.
