Arrest made in fatal downtown Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a November shooting in downtown Cincinnati that left one dead and one injured, according to police.
Police said Jermaine Champion, 22, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Desmond Watson, 25, who was shot and killed Nov. 29 on Race Street.
One other person was injured in that shooting, according to police.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.
