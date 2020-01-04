Brief high pressure and sunshine

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saturday’s rain and snow will give way to high pressure and sunshine to end the weekend and start the week.
We will see temps Sunday morning in the upper 20’s, with mid to upper 40’s on tap Sunday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
Expect more of the same Monday with high temps back into the mid 40’s.
A weak southern system will affect the region on Tuesday, potentially starting out as a little wet snow and then transitioning into a PM shower chance. High temps will manage low 40’s Tuesday afternoon.
Sunshine returns Wednesday, but another system will affect the region from late Thursday into the upcoming weekend.
