Cincinnati police go snow tubing at Snow Banks at The Banks
Cincinnati Police go tubing at Snow Banks at The Banks. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Natalya Daoud | January 4, 2020 at 2:42 PM EST - Updated January 4 at 5:57 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police Bike Patrol took to The Banks on Saturday to try out snow tubing.

Snow Banks at The Banks opened this weekend. It features several attractions including a 50-foot long snow tube ramp at SkyStar Wheel Snow Park, Cincinnati Cyclones hockey skill challenges and more.

Admission to Snow Banks is $5 per person on Saturday and Sunday for all ages. Tickets can be purchased online and picked up at Street Corner Market at The Banks.

