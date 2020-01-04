Cincinnati police go snow tubing at Snow Banks at The Banks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police Bike Patrol took to The Banks on Saturday to try out snow tubing.
Snow Banks at The Banks opened this weekend. It features several attractions including a 50-foot long snow tube ramp at SkyStar Wheel Snow Park, Cincinnati Cyclones hockey skill challenges and more.
Admission to Snow Banks is $5 per person on Saturday and Sunday for all ages. Tickets can be purchased online and picked up at Street Corner Market at The Banks.
