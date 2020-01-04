Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and Wisconsin rallied late to upset No. 5 Ohio State 61-57. Reuvers' jumper gave the Badgers a 52-51 lead with 1:54 left, and late free throws from Reuvers and D'Mitrik Trice sealed the win. Ohio State was a 7 1/2-point favorite but lost its second straight game. The Buckeyes got a terrific performance from Kaleb Wesson, who had 22 points and 13 rebounds. But Wesson missed a 3-pointer at the 2-minute mark that likely would have kept the Buckeyes in the game.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nathan Rourke accounted for 241 yards of offense and ran for a touchdown to help Ohio beat Nevada 30-21 on in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Ohio finished 7-6, rebounding from a 1-3 start for its fifth straight winning season under coach Frank Solich. The 75-year-old former Nebraska coach received a two-year contract extension this week. Nevada also finished 7-6. The Wolfpack fired defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel and two other defensive position coaches at the end of the regular season and were missing three key defensive starters suspended for fighting in a loss to rival UNLV.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State sack specialist Chase Young says he's leaving school to enter the NFL draft in the spring. The expected announcement from the junior Heisman Trophy finalist was made in a Twitter post in which he said he looks forward to "joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.” Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history. He reached that number despite being benched for two games because he violated NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Antonio Williams tied his career high with 22 points as Kent State topped Bowling Green 79-61. It was the first Mid-American Conference game of the season for both teams. Troy Simons had 17 points for Kent State. Anthony Roberts added 11 points. Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points for the Falcons. Dylan Frye added 14 points.
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Bill Wampler had 21 points as Wright State routed Oakland 96-69. Jaylon Hall had 16 points for Wright State, which earned its sixth straight win. Tray Maddox Jr. led the Golden Grizzlies with 14 points.
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ishmael El-Amin posted 17 points and nine rebounds as Ball St. narrowly defeated Toledo 61-57. The game was the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams. Kyle Mallers had 15 points for Ball St. (8-6). Luke Bumbalough added 10 points. Willie Jackson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Rockets (8-6), who have now lost four consecutive games.