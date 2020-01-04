Highway chemical spill cleanup causes traffic delays

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A truck pulling a damaged trailer spilled calcium oxide, or dehydrated lime, along Interstate 75 early Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police release issued Friday.
Police received reports of a freightliner truck releasing the chemical compound onto the right lane of I-75 shortly before 5:45 a.m.
KSP says the truck spilled the compound for 14 miles and into Campbell County on I-471 before it was stopped by Newport Police.
The cause of the trailer damage that caused the spill is reportedly unknown.
At the time, KSP says, the spill caused a road closure for several hours while crews cleaned up the lime.
But cleanup of the spill remained ongoing as of Friday afternoon, reports FOX19 NOW’s media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The ramp on US-50 eastbound to I-471 was closed for cleanup until around 4 p.m. Friday, ODOT spokesperson Liz Lyons told the Enquirer. Fort Washington Way was reportedly backed up bumper-to-bumper.
Lyons said the trucking company, Bulk Transit, hired Clean Harbors to clean up the spill on the US-50 ramp. They are providing their own traffic control, she told the Enquirer.
There is no word on how much longer cleanup will take.
