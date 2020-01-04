Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

NEW YEAR'S EVE GUNFIRE
Sheriff hit by New Year's gunfire, bounced off flak jacket
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff in Ohio says a round of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve ricocheted into his cruiser and glanced off his bullet-proof vest. The Allen County sheriff says he wasn't hurt by the bullet that he says narrowly missed the face of his major who also was in the car. Around the nation, authorities say at least two people died from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. In Cleveland, authorities have charged a man with reckless homicide after they say he shot and killed his girlfriend "popping off shots" as he celebrated. A 61-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet outside her Houston home.
INFANT DEATH-FATHER CHARGED
Man pleads guilty in infant son's death, gets 24 years
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused in the death of his infant son and of injuring the child's older sibling has pleaded guilty to reduced charges and been sentenced to 24 years in prison. Cody Colwell pleaded guilty in Warren County on Friday to voluntary manslaughter and endangering children. Authorities responding to a 911 call last April found his 2-month-old son unresponsive at a home. Prosecutors say the baby had suffered blunt force injury to the head. Colwell declined to say anything in court Friday.
PINK WATER-OHIO VILLAGE
Residents in Ohio village find pink water flowing from taps
DOYLESTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Residents in an Ohio village are being urged to keep their taps running to allow water from its system to go from pink to clear. The Doylestown Public Utilities Department on Thursday posted a statement on Facebook saying it was aware of the pink water “situation” affecting a portion of its customers in the village south Cleveland. Utility officials say repairs at the village well head resulted in a potassium release that turned water pink. Utility crews planned to flush hydrants in affected areas overnight Thursday. Officials say the water is safe to drink.
T25-OHIO STATE-YOUNG
Ohio State Heisman finalist Chase Young to enter NFL draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State sack specialist Chase Young says he's leaving school to enter the NFL draft in the spring. The expected announcement from the junior Heisman Trophy finalist was made in a Twitter post in which he said he looks forward to "joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.” Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history. He reached that number despite being benched for two games because he violated NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.
FIRE-THREE DEAD
2-year-old among 3 dead after residential explosion and fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old girl and two adults were found dead after an explosion ignited a fire at an Ohio home. Authorities in Columbus say homicide detectives are investigating the Wednesday evening blast because the cause remains unclear. Neighbors reported a loud boom that shook homes in the neighborhood several miles southeast of downtown Columbus. Investigators say the bodies of 33-year-old Nerissa Distin, 42-year-old Gary Morris and the child were found inside the scorched two-story house. They didn't release the girl's name. Firefighters say two other children lived at the home but weren't there at the time.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME THREAT
Feds say man threatened Ohio State during Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man accused of threatening to shoot up Ohio State University and hurt players on the football team in 2018. A September indictment unsealed last month accuses Daniel Rippy of making the “electronic communication” threat from California during the annual game between Ohio State and the University of Michigan in 2018, which was played in Columbus that year. Ohio State won the game 62-39. Rippy was arrested Dec. 28 in Livermore, California, and released on bond Monday. A court filing the same day seeking his arrest says he didn't report to authorities as required.
FIRE-THREE DEAD
House fire investigation points to double homicide, suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police investigating the deaths of three people found after an explosion and house fire say the case appears to be a suicide and double homicide. Columbus police say preliminary findings show 42-year-old Gary Morris died because of his own actions, and the deaths of his 2-year-old daughter and her mother are being investigated as homicides. A fire official told The Columbus Dispatch at least one of the three died from a cause other than the fire, but he wouldn't say who or share details. Neighbors reported a loud boom at the home Wednesday evening. Responding firefighters later found the bodies.
FORMER FACTORY BURNS
Firefighters battle New Year's blaze at abandoned factory
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of firefighters are battling a blaze at a long-abandoned Ohio factory, with smoke visible for miles. The fire at the former paper plant in Middletown in southwestern Ohio first broke out early Wednesday morning. Authorities thought the blaze was under control but went back to work after flames and heavy smoke were spotted in the early afternoon. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal reports that homeless people frequent the building, according to Middletown Fire Chief Paul Lolli. It's the second major fire to hit following a 2018 blaze. The building has been abandoned for decades.
DRIVER'S ED-OHIO DISTRICT
Ohio school district brings back in-school driver's ed class
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district has brought back in-school driver's ed classes to help more students earn licenses. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Akron Public Schools is piloting a program to return the program in schools with the greatest need. The classes take place after school at a discount, with some students earning scholarships to defray the cost. Driver's ed classes in school is largely a thing of the past, with private third-party providers taking over the training beginning a few decades ago. Some employers told the district that students' lack of a license was a deal breaker when hiring.
BC-MOST-BORROWED BOOKS
"Crawdads" flies off Cincinnati-area library shelves
CINCINNATI (AP) — The best-selling novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” has been popular with book borrowers, too. The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County reported Tuesday that Delia Owens' 2018 book about a young girl's life in a North Carolina coastal marsh led 2019 book checkouts with 4,985 through Monday. Michelle Obama's memoir “Becoming” led Adult Nonfiction checkouts, with two older nonfiction books set in Ohio remaining popular. They were “Hillbilly Elegy” and “Dreamland.” Leading Juvenile Books in checkouts was “Pokemon Adventures.” The Teen Books category was topped by Jenny Han's "To All the Boys I've Loved Before."