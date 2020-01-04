Police asking for victims of “dangerous” man suspected of multiple assaults to come forward

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man Cincinnati Police describe as “dangerous” is behind bars tonight—and they want to keep it that way.
Nineteen-year-old Jamaruy Baskin-Brown’s reputation precedes him.
“The talk on the street is that he’s just crazy,” Det. Charles Zopfi told FOX19 NOW. “He will just pull a gun and shoot you for any reason.”
Case in point: In June, police say Baskin-Brown opened fire on at least two people sitting in a car in Evanston, firing 12 shots in total.
Police believe he was trying to send a message, perhaps to silence those who had allegedly witnessed him commit a crime. Luckily, they say no one was hit.
Baskin-Brown was also involved in five other assaults, police say.
“These are offenses of violence where he would come up on somebody and demand their property,” Zopfi explained. “And even after it was given, he would shoot them for no reason. It’s not like they were struggling or refusing.”
Warrants were issued for Zopfi’s arrest sometime before the new year. Prior to his capture, Zopfi says officers were advised to be on alert if they saw him because of things Baskin-Brown said on social media.
“He made statements that anybody that came looking for him, including the police, he was going to go out, like he said, like a soldier,” Zopfi explained. “He was going to shoot it out with police and take people with him.”
Baskin-Brown was reportedly taken in by police on New Year’s Day when they spotted him getting into a friend’s car. He’s currently being held on three felony assault charges.
But police believe Baskin-Brown to be guilty of much more. That’s why they’re urging his victims to come forward.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
