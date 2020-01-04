Police: Man wanted in East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police are searching for a man they say was involved in an East Price Hill shooting Friday.
Court documents say Dylan Bacon or “BK”, 18, got into a physical altercation on Delhi Avenue with Kelon Tessoff.
During that altercation, Bacon waved a firearm causing Tessoff to run. Bacon then fired approximately five shots causing Tessoff to be shot in the buttocks, court documents say.
The documents also say three rounds were struck in the 1000 block of Delhi Avenue.
One round struck the front of Valerie Tolbert’s house while she was in her living room. Another round struck the front door and into a closet in her living room.
Court documents say Bacon fired another round that struck through the south side wall of her neighbor Kaitlyn Bailey’s home.
Bacon faces two counts of discharging a firearm into a habitation, one count of discharging a firearm onto prohibited premises and one count of felonious assault, court documents say.
Bacon has brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs 115 pounds, said officers.
Police say he frequents the 7200 block of Bridge Point Pass in Green Township.
Anyone who has located him is asked to contact Jerry Turner at 513- 263-8307 or Officer Robert Zeller at 513-263-8300.
