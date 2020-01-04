Temperatures drop - Wintry mix possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect wet weather in today’s forecast. We will start the day with temperatures in the 40s. There will be a chance of light rain or drizzle.
By this afternoon, temperatures will drop into the 30s. As a result, showers/wintry mix will be possible. Breezy conditions are also expected with gusts in the 20s out of the northwest.
Tonight, temperatures continue to fall into the 20s, a wintry mix and freezing drizzle will be possible.
Dry conditions return tomorrow as high pressure builds. However, it will still be breezy with gusts in the 30s out of the southwest. Mild daytime highs will reach the upper 40s.
Low pressure will rotate through the region Monday night into Tuesday. We have the chance of a wintry mix as the system moves in. Showers will be in Tuesday afternoon’s forecast as temperatures climb above freezing.
