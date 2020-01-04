Woman says random man smashed her car window with car window with paving stone

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Delhi Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly shattered a woman’s car window with a stone.
Angela Nyika-Makore says on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. she was sitting in traffic on Delhi Pike near Glen Oaks Drive—a route she says she travels almost every day—when the incident occurred.
“I saw a guy riding his bike towards me,” she told FOX19 NOW. “We didn’t interact. He didn’t get close to my car, and when I pulled into traffic, the next thing I know he was standing next to my car.”
Nykia-Makore initially believed the object thrown through the passenger window of her car was a cinder block, but now describes as a “paving stone."
"I couldn't imagine what I did to make him even notice me,” she recalled. “I thought he was going to kill me. I was scared to death."
The stone reportedly landed in her lap. Afterwards she says the man fled on his bicycle.
Nykia-Makore says police took the stone in to see if they could get any fingerprints off it.
“He broke my window, glass everywhere,” she explained. “He broke the interior part of my car that holds the middle parts, the cups and everything.”
Still, Nykia-Makore is just thankful she wasn’t injured—and that the incident wasn’t much worse.
“I had glass everywhere, in my eyes, I was spitting it out of my mouth, in my hair, in my clothes,” she said. “The worst thing is my daughter is in the passenger seat almost every day, and for whatever reason she had homework to do, so she stayed home. Thank God.”
Nykia-Makore explains she’s working to get her window fixed and expects it to be done by Monday.
Delhi Police are investigating the incident.
If you have any information that can help them, you’re urged to contact them at 513.922.0060.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.