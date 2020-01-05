Boone Co. burglary suspect suffers from psychiatric illness, family says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The family of a 37-year-old who was arrested in connection with a series of home burglaries in Boone County said they don’t want the community to prematurely judge him due to his psychiatric diagnosis.
“I feel so bad, because I’m sorry for what he did, but that’s not my son," said Jason Konerman’s mother, who did not want share her identity.
Her son is accused of burglarizing four homes and stealing a truck from one of the homes. According to sheriff’s officials, the homeowner eventually held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived and arrested him.
“He’s not that hardened criminal," she said. “He just, his mind is not there.”
She showed FOX19 NOW paperwork which she said is from her son’s recent hospital stay at Eastern State Hospital, indicating his chronic schizophrenia diagnosis.
Her son was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 21 and has struggled with the illness ever since.
According to her, Konerman hasn’t processed his arrest.
“Jason doesn’t understand why he is in jail," she said.
She said one of her biggest fears is that the legal system will end up “locking him away in some prison and he’ll never get the help."
“That’s not fair," she said.
