Former longtime UC Bearcats radio announcer dies at 82

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Longtime UC basketball radio announcer Chuck Machock has died at the age of 82-years-old.
Machock, a former UC player and assistant coach under Bob Higgins, served as the Bearcats’ radio analyst for more than a quarter of a century.
Known as one of the most colorful personalities and a passionate UC fan, one of Machock’s most memorable moments is when he was ejected from the Bearcats’ NCAA Tournament game in 2003 after arguing with officials from his courtside broadcast location.
Machock was an assistant coach on UC’s Final Four team in 1992. He was inducted in the UC athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.
