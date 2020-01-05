Green Township man reported critically missing

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Police said Saturday they are searching for a man last seen in Green Township who is considered critically missing.
Police said Christian Schwartz, 56, went missing from the 3200 block of Bellacre Court. He is believed to be in danger.
According to police, Schwartz is considered nonverbal. He is diabetic and is in dire need of his medication.
He is also known to frequent bowling alleys and to take very long walks.
Schwartz is described as 6 feet tall and 210 pounds, with green eyes, a gray beard, and is balding. He was reportedly wearing black pants, a black coat and a Santa hat when he was last seen.
According to police, he did not have any money or ID on him when he went missing.
Anyone with information about Schwartz is asked to call Green Township police at 513-574-0007.
