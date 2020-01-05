Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — This has been a cruel offseason in IndyCar with the firings of popular drivers James Hinchcliffe and Sebastien Bourdais. Both were unexpectedly dumped by their teams with little notice and very few available options for 2020. Bourdais landed a sports car ride and will run the full IMSA season. Hinchcliffe has yet to announce anything for his schedule. But both want to be back in IndyCar and their rival competitors believe they deserve rides. The firings have made for a chaotic offseason at a time IndyCar is trying to rebuild into a relevant series.