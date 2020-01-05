Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are meeting with San Francisco coordinator Robert Saleh about their coaching job. Saleh's defense dominated Cleveland in a game this season. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and members of the team's search committee will interview Saleh on Saturday. The Niners earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have a bye this weekend. The Browns are in the early stages of their coaching search after firing Freddie Kitchens. They've already met with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 22 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-106 for their fifth straight victory. Danilo Gallinari added 19 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Steven Adams grabbed 16 rebounds for Oklahoma City. Collin Sexton had 30 points for Cleveland, which has lost three straight. Kevin Love, who scored 12, yelled at Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman in front of teammates earlier in the day over a recent fine, according to a report.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to lift the San Jose Sharks over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2. Barclay Goodrow, Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks, who won their second straight and are 3-1-1 in their past five. Zach Werenski, who got his first hat trick on New Year’s Eve, had both goals for Columbus, and Elvis Merlikins had 25 saves. Merlikins had his first loss in three starts since starter Joonas Korpisalo was injured.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Christion Thompson scored five of his 20 points in the last two minutes, Teshaun Hightower added 22 more and Tulane rallied past Cincinnati 76-71. Hightower tied the contest at 69-69 with a second-chance basket and Thompson put the Green Wave ahead for keeps on a driving layup with 2:08 remaining. Thompson, Hightower and K.J. Lawson combined to make 5 of 8 free throws down the stretch as Tulane fought through 11 ties and seven lead changes in the final 12:50 for the win. Chris Vogt tied a career high with 21 points for the Bearcats.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — B. Artis White and Brandon Johnson scored 18 points apiece as Western Michigan defeated Ohio 77-65. Titus Wright added 16 points for the Broncos, while Michael Flowers chipped in 15. Ben Vander Plas led the Bobcats with 16 points and 13 rebounds. The game marked the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Javion Hamlet and Umoja Gibson scored 15 points apiece and North Texas held on to defeat Marshall 67-64. The Thundering Herd missed a potential game-tying free throw with 1:37 left and then missed four shots in the final minute before Hamlet's two free throws with four seconds to go. A turnover took away their final opportunity to tie the game. Deng Geu added 13 points and seven rebounds for North Texas. Thomas Bell had 10 points and eight rebounds for the visitors. Taevion Kinsey had 19 points for the Thundering Herd.