Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker announces run for US Senate in 2020

“Today, I am entering the race for the U.S. Senate,” Charles Booker said. “But this isn’t the start of a campaign, this is the beginning of a movement. A movement of the people taking on the powerful. A movement of Kentuckians whose voices haven’t been heard. A movement of regular folks coming together to say we’re not going to be lied to, ignored, and robbed by politicians any longer. Because folks across Kentucky are ready for change.”