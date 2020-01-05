Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

PACERS-HAWKS
Trae Young has 41 points to power Hawks past Pacers, 116-111
ATLANTA (AP) — The backcourt combination of Trae Young and Kevin Huerter has helped the Atlanta Hawks take a rare home win. Young scored 30 of his 41 points in the first half and Huerter added a season-high 26 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 116-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. The Hawks recovered after blowing a 22-point lead in the first quarter. Young and Huerter combined to make nine 3-point shots. The Hawks, who have the NBA's worst record, improved to only 4-12 in home games. Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE
Indiana GOP holding off teacher pay action in 2020 session
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top Indiana Republicans are inclined to wait another year before further boosting school funding despite a Statehouse rally by thousands of teachers and state tax revenues growing faster than expected. Members of the Republican-dominated General Assembly will return Monday to the Statehouse in Indianapolis for their 2020 session, during which they will face continued calls from teacher unions and Democrats for better teacher pay. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to wait for recommendations later this year from his teacher pay commission rather than have lawmakers take action during their session that’s set to last until early March.
SMOKING AGE-RETAILER CONFUSION
Some Indiana retailers are unaware of tobacco age change
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The legal age to buy tobacco products is now 21, but some Indiana retailers say they are unaware of the change. The Indianapolis Star reports that President Donald Trump signed off on a spending package last month that changes the age from 18 to 21, and it went into effect immediately. The age minimum applies to all tobacco products, which includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vaping cartridges, cigars and hookah tobacco.
EMERGENCY ROOMS-FLU
Flu symptoms sending many to Indianapolis-area hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials say influenza and flu-like symptoms have contributed to more visits to Indianapolis-area emergency rooms than at any point during the past decade. The Marion County Health Department says the primary complaint of 6.2% of ER visits in the week ending Dec. 28 was flu-like symptoms. The Indianapolis Star reports the previous high of the past 10 years was about 5.3% during the 2017-18 flu season. Health officials have urged those with mild or minor symptoms to see their doctor or go to an urgent care center. They say the recommendation came after hearing from area ER departments.
MELLENCAMP-INDIANA GIFT
Rocker John Mellencamp gives $50K to his Indiana hometown
SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) — Rocker John Mellencamp has donated $50,000 to his southern Indiana hometown for construction of a plaza near a mural that pays homage to Mellencamp and his 1980s hit “Small Town." Seymour Mayor Craig Luedeman announced the gift Tuesday from the singer-songwriter, who grew up in the city about 60 miles south of Indianapolis. The Seymour Tribune reports that the money will be used to create a plaza in a parking lot adjacent to the mural. That mural features a 35-foot image of Mellencamp leaning on a guitar and includes the lyrics, "I was born in a small town" from “Small Town," his 1985 hit.
INDYCAR-CRUEL BUSINESS
Bourdais, Hinchcliffe casualties of cruel IndyCar offseason
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — This has been a cruel offseason in IndyCar with the firings of popular drivers James Hinchcliffe and Sebastien Bourdais. Both were unexpectedly dumped by their teams with little notice and very few available options for 2020. Bourdais landed a sports car ride and will run the full IMSA season. Hinchcliffe has yet to announce anything for his schedule. But both want to be back in IndyCar and their rival competitors believe they deserve rides. The firings have made for a chaotic offseason at a time IndyCar is trying to rebuild into a relevant series.
VIETNAM WALL-FORT WAYNE
Fort Wayne museum plans permanent Vietnam War memorial wall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A military veterans museum in Fort Wayne is planning to add a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall to its grounds in the coming months. The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum says it’s buying a retired traveling replica that’s 80% as large as the black granite memorial wall in Washington, D.C. Museum commander Greg Bedford says organizers hope to have the replica wall installed by Veterans Day in November 2020. The museum hopes to raise as much as $300,000 in donations toward the wall purchase and work installing it.
HOME PRODUCTS-CLOSING
Terre Haute kitchen products company won't reopen
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A company that made kitchen products for decades in Terre Haute has failed to find a buyer and won't resume local production. Production had stopped in December at Columbian Home Products. Plant manager Mike Vastag told employees that it won't resume. There were more than 80 employees. The company had filed a layoff notice in September. The Tribune-Star reports that chief executive Dick Ryan is trying to sell the Graniteware and Joyce Chen trademarks, but any deal wouldn't revive production or distribution of cookware in Terre Haute.