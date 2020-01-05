Mild and dry wrap-up to the weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Dry conditions return today as high pressure builds. However, it will still be breezy with gusts in the 20s out of the southwest. Mild daytime highs will reach the upper 40s.
Low pressure will rotate through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. We have the chance of a wintry mix as the system moves in.
Rain returns to the region Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy downpours are expected and as the rain persists, flooding will be a concern.
