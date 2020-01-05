More sunshine to start the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High pressure will deliver another sunny to partly cloudy day Monday with high temps back into the mid 40′s.
A weak disturbance will approach on Monday night into Tuesday, but right now it appears it will stay well south of the FOX19 area. We may see some of the cloud cover but the precipitation looks to stay to the southeast. So, Tuesday will see variably cloudy skies and high temps in the low to mid 40′s.
A sunny Wednesday will lead to a mostly cloudy Thursday with high temps climbing into the mid 50′s on Thursday.
A cold front approaching from the west means you can expect rain (some potentially heavy) from Friday through Saturday, but temps will be very mild in the mid 50′s and low 60′s.
