Blue Ash officers giving out ‘tickets’ for roundabout education

BLUE ASH, Ohio (FOX19) - According to Blue Ash Police, if you get a “ticket” when you drive through the newly opened roundabout, it may not be an official traffic ticket.
The roundabout is located on Glendale-Milford Road in front of Summit Park.
Officers said they understand that drivers may make mistakes and motorists who commit minor infractions may receive an educational “ticket."
“As long as there isn’t a true accident, we’ll be issuing these educational “tickets” for the first couple of weeks. We’ll hand them to motorists while explaining what they did wrong and how they can improve their skills,” Lt. Roger Pohlman said in a news release.
The City of Blue Ash roundabout education efforts have also included a golf cart course, a matchbox course, an open house, online resources, and social media campaigns.
“We want all of our residents and visitors to be educated so they can get around on the roundabouts safely and easily,” said Perry.
In 2021, construction will begin on roundabouts at Plainfield Road and Hunt Road, Plainfield Road and Peppermill Lane, and at the entrance to the Kroger on Hunt Road.
