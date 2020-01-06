City reaches agreement to keep Sky Galley restaurant open

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Sky Galley restaurant at Luken Airport will stay open after the city and the restaurant’s owner, Brakvill, Inc., reached an agreement Monday on a new lease.
“Brakvill, Inc. and the City Administration are pleased that through the terms of this new agreement the restaurant will be able to continue to serve residents and visitors to the City’s municipal airport,” read a statement from the city.
Negotiations between the two parties broke off on Dec. 12, 2019.
The city notified Brakvill, Inc. that the Sky Galley’s lease would be terminated on Feb. 2, 2020.
The move followed a report by the Cincinnati Health Department that outlined more than two dozen items at the restaurant that needed to be corrected in order to ensure food safety.
On Dec. 15, 2019, Cincinnati’s city manager said the administration resumed negotiations with Brakville, Inc.
In an email to the mayor and city council, Patrick Duhaney said, “It’s currently a fluid process, I cannot share specific details at this time.”
The new lease for the Sky Galley will be submitted to the planning commission and city council for approval in January, the city said.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.