Colerain Twp to honor Officer Dale Woods on 1st anniversary of death

COLERAIN TWP. (FOX19) - Colerain Township officials and community members will honor the memory of fallen Officer Dale Woods on the first anniversary of his death Tuesday by dedicating a street after him and holding a ceremony.
Heritage Way will be renamed Dale Woods Way to remember the hero and his sacrifice to the citizens of Colerain Township.
Woods, 46, died Jan. 7, 2019 three days after he was hit and critically hurt by a pickup truck at the scene of a previous crash on Colerain Avenue.
The father of three children worked 15 years each for the township’s fire and police departments.
In all, Officer Woods served Colerain Township, North College Hill, Lincoln Heights and literally all of Hamilton County as a dispatcher, dog warden, firefighter, or police officer, sometimes three at a time, according to his obituary.
Officer Woods and a lieutenant, Chris Phillips, rescued a blind woman from a residential fire in September 2018.
He also was recognized as a “Top Cop” for 2009 by the Southern Ohio Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD).
