Coroner on scene of motorcycle crash, drowning reported in Whitewater Twp

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Lauren Minor | January 6, 2020 at 4:12 AM EST - Updated January 6 at 7:24 AM

WHITEWATER TWP. (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and several first respoders are on scene of a reported drowning and crash in Whitewater Township Monday morning.

A male subject was reported in the water in the 10000 block of Sand Run Road shortly before 3 a.m., and authorities advised a DOA, according to initial reports to Hamilton County dispatchers.

A crash motorcycle was located nearby.

The first responders are expected to remain on scene for several hours this morning, dispatchers confirmed.

