Owner facing charges after 50 neglected animals, 2 dead dogs found in Clermont Co.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The owner of around 50 animals found in a Clermont County home and on the property is now facing charges in connection with their neglect.
Carolyn Fluhart, 68, faces several charges of cruelty to a companion animal after sheriff’s office deputies discovered the animals in cages at her Bethel home on Saturday.
Fluhart reportedly shares the home with her sick husband. He has not been charged yet, though Clermont County Animal Control Assistant Chief Jim Tolle says he will be.
Tolle says whether Fluhart will go to jail is unclear and that it will depend on the judge.
Deputies were first called to the home on a medical run, Tolle explains. He was told they arrived to smells reportedly so strong they would “knock you out.”
Tolle says Fluhart initially told him all she only had 11 dogs at the house, at which point he gave her the option of surrendering the dogs or being served with a warrant. She let them in to investigate.
Fluhart, Tolle says was “acting weird,” and then admitted to having 11 more dogs in the basement.
Tolle ended up finding dogs that were skin and bones in cages too small for them, he says, as well as two dogs that were dead.
He would discover the other animals afterward.
Clermont Animal CARE Humane Society Program Director Meaghan Coleville says her team and other local groups ended up spending the entire weekend at the house.
“We didn’t realize how bad (it was) until we went for the follow-up on Saturday,” Coleville said. “It was one of the worst conditions we’ve dealt with.”
An estimated 50 animals were found in various locations in and around the home, Coleville says.
All told, officials say they found 21 German shepherds, six horses, 20 cats and several ferrets and guinea pigs. The animals were reportedly emaciated, some in cages and many living in their own waste.
Coleville speculates some of the animals may never have been outdoors.
“We... have been involved with numerous hoarding and neglect and multiple seizure cases,” All Dogs Come From Heaven Assistant Director Margaret Coplen said. “This is one of the worst we’ve seen.”
The animals’ rescue and care is being handled by several shelters throughout the county, including Clermont Animal CARE, where a few of the twenty German shepherds were able to get some fresh air today.
The goal for those pups and the rest of the animals found Saturday is to make sure they get healthy.
Officials say more than $10,000 has already been raised to help care for them.
As for Fluhart, authorities say she never gave an explanation as to why she and her husband kept the animals as they did, though the Clermont County dog warden tells us she blamed it on her sick husband.
Neighbors shared concerns that the hoarding and neglect has been an issue for some time. But Clermont Animal CARE and the dog warden said, they simply did not know about the incident.
Fluhart is due in court Jan. 20.
