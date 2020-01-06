Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Alan Griffin scored 16 points and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and Illinois defeated Purdue 63-37. Purdue’s 37 points were the fewest allowed by Illinois this season. The Boilermakers' shooting percentage was the lowest allowed by Illinois in program history. The Illini scored the first 11 points and took a 32-19 lead at halftime. Sasha Stefanovic led Purdue with eight points.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Marlon Stewart tied his career high with 29 points, Filip Rebraca had his fourth consecutive double-double, and North Dakota beat Purdue Fort Wayne 83-69. Stewart added eight assists and six rebounds and Rebraca finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Brady Danielson and Stewart hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave North Dakota the lead for good at 30-27 and sparked a 13-4 run to close the first half. Stewart scored seven points in that stretch and added five points and two assists during a 12-2 spurt to open the second. Dylan Carl led Fort Wayne with 19 points.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Jaylen Minnett notched a career-high 31 points and Marcus Burk scored 27 to power IUPUI to a 93-78 victory over Green Bay. Minnett hit 8 of his 15 shots, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and all nine of his free throws for the Jaguars (5-12, 1-3 Horizon League). Burk sank 10 of 21 shots, 4 of 9 from distance, and added six rebounds and two steals.
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Alexa Willard scored 24 points and Brice Calip added 18 to lead No. 21 Missouri State to an 81-68 victory over Valparaiso. Jasmine Franklin added 10 points with nine rebounds for the Lady Bears. Both teams had 24 field goals and the Crusaders made nine more 3-pointers but the difference came at the free-throw line where Missouri State made 28 of 36 to just 6 of 8 for Valparaiso. Grace Hales led the Crusaders with five 3-pointers and 17 points.