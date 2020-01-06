Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Wisconsin-based Sentry Insurance has signed a 10-year agreement as title sponsor at Kapalua, largely because of a jazz drummer. Ken Tackett still plays the drums when he's not working as a PGA Tour rules official. An old friend from West Virginia was working at SentryWorld Golf Course in West Virginia when he asked Tackett if he could get a band together for the re-opening of the course. That was five years ago. The company began to express interest in a national marketing campaign. One thing led to another and the Sentry Tournament of Champions has longterm security.