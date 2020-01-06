$100K Powerball ticket sold in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Boone County on Saturday night.
The winning ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win the game’s third prize.
This prize usually pays $50,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, which multiplies any winnings on the ticket by the Power Play number drawn.
The ticket was sold at Blue Pantry #3 in Walton.
The winning numbers for the Jan. 4 drawing are 1-11-21-25-54 and Powerball 7. The Power Play number is 2.
The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $258 million.
