Kids get in free at Newport Aquarium from now until March
First-Time-Ever: Mermaids Swim with Stingrays in Mermaid Cove (Source: Newport Aquarium)
January 6, 2020 at 12:26 PM EST - Updated January 6 at 12:26 PM

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Newport Aquarium has announced the return of Winter Family Days, when two children are admitted free with each full-price adult ticket.

The offer will be available all day, every day from Jan. 6 through March 1.

Winter Family Days are for children ages two to twelve.

Popular adventures include:

  • Shark Bridge
  • Stingray Hideaway
  • Surrounded by Sharks
  • Seahorses: Unbridled Fun
  • Penguin Palooza
  • Splash and Bubbles Reeftown Adventure

Tickets for adults cost $25.99.

