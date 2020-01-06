Kids get in free at Newport Aquarium from now until March

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Newport Aquarium has announced the return of Winter Family Days, when two children are admitted free with each full-price adult ticket.
The offer will be available all day, every day from Jan. 6 through March 1.
Winter Family Days are for children ages two to twelve.
Popular adventures include:
- Shark Bridge
- Stingray Hideaway
- Surrounded by Sharks
- Seahorses: Unbridled Fun
- Penguin Palooza
- Splash and Bubbles Reeftown Adventure
Tickets for adults cost $25.99.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.