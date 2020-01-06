Lane restrictions scheduled for cleanup on SB 75 after chemical spill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Following a non-hazardous spill last week, additional lane closures will be in place Monday on southbound I-75 for cleanup operations.
Beginning at 10 a.m., the ramp from southbound I-75 to Ft. Washington Way will be closed for approximately four hours while crews clean the route.
A truck pulling a damaged trailer spilled calcium oxide, or dehydrated lime, along I-75 early last Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police.
KSP says the truck spilled the compound for 14 miles and into Campbell County on I-471 before it was stopped by Newport Police.
The cause of the trailer damage that caused the spill is reportedly unknown.
Additional work along eastbound Ft. Washington Way will follow, however, a schedule has not been released.
