Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE CRASH
5 dead, 60 hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
Officials in Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens hospitalized in an early morning crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. State police report around 60 were injured with the victims ranging from 7 to 67 years old. Their conditions are not considered life threatening. State Police spokesman Stephen Limani described the crash as a "chain-reaction" involving a bus, three tractor-trailers and a passenger car. UPS says two of its drivers were killed in the crash. The bus was traveling from Rockaway, New Jersey, to Cincinnati, Ohio. The National Transportation Safety Board says it dispatched a team to investigate. Officials say it's too early to determine if weather was a factor.
INFANT'S BODY IN WELL
Parents' trial set to start in death of baby found in well
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (AP) — Trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a couple charged in the death of their months-old son, whose body was found in a well not far from their southern Ohio home. Jessica and Daniel Groves, of Otway, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges. Their son, Dylan, was found dead in June, about six months after his birth. Authorities haven't disclosed a cause of death. They say Dylan initially was removed from his parents' custody when he was born with drugs in his system but was later returned to his father. The state determined a children's services agency mishandled the case.
MAN SHOT-AMBULANCE CRASH
Shooting victim in ambulance that crashed dies
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say a man with gunshot wounds who was en route to a hospital when the ambulance transporting him crashed has died. Police say the 29-year-old man was shot late Friday night in a convenience store parking lot. A police release says the ambulance transporting him to a hospital was hit by a car in an intersection and then struck a stopped vehicle and a utility pole. Police said Sunday that a second ambulance took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Paramedics and firefighters in the ambulance were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.
MONEY OWED BY MALL
County set to begin foreclosure proceedings against mall
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county says it's set to begin foreclosure proceedings against a mall over unpaid property taxes. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Chapel Hill Mall in Akron owes more than $166,000 in back taxes and is to be billed this month for over $400,000. That bill includes back taxes, additional property taxes and utility assessments. The chief of staff for Summit County's fiscal officer says that office has sent several property tax bills but hasn't been able to reach the mall's owner. Mike Kohan, of mall owner Kohan Retail Investment Group, says paying the money won't be a problem.
AP-OH-CRASH FATALITIES-OHIO
3 killed in separate accidents in southern Ohio
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says three people have been killed in separate accidents in southern Ohio. Two people where killed Friday night when a car driven by an 18-year-old man crossed the median on U.S. 35 and was struck by a car driven by a 45-year-old woman in Ross County. Joshua Eggers, of Jackson, died at the scene. Penny Schreck, of Oak Hill, died at a hospital. The Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Zachary Howard, of Piketon, was killed early Saturday in Pike County when his car failed to negotiate a curve. A 20-year-old passenger was seriously injured.
AP-OH-TEEN FATALLY SHOT
Authorities identify teen fatally shot in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have identified a 17-year-old boy fatally shot in Cleveland. Police say Devon Lewis, of Cleveland, was found shot Thursday night on the city's east side. A police report says witnesses heard a single gunshot and saw a car speed away. Devon was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at a Cleveland hospital. The police report says police found marijuana wrapped in a tissue in one of his hands, a digital scale in his coat pocket and a bag of marijuana next to him. It's unclear if any arrests have been made.
BC-OH-MISSING TEEN-SEARCH
Reward increased for Ohio boy, 14, missing for over 2 weeks
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — A reward for information about the whereabouts of a 14-year-old Ohio boy missing for more than two weeks has been increased to over $9,000. Harley Dilly was reported missing by his mother Dec. 20 in the northern Ohio town of Port Clinton. He was last seen in a surveillance video early that morning blocks away from school. Local, state and federal law enforcement officials have conducted an exhaustive search for Harley. The Blade reports Port Clinton residents and businesses have been asked to provide police with surveillance camera footage from before and after the teen disappeared for investigators to review.
BC-OH-OPIOID SETTLEMENT FUND
Ohio county reverses decision on opioid administrator's pay
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ohio county that includes Cleveland has reversed its decision that a portion of the salary for an administrator appointed to oversee the distribution of money from opioid lawsuits will be paid from a lawsuit settlement fund. Cleveland.com reports Cuyahoga County officials Friday said the $130,500 salary paid to Brandy Carney in her new role as administrator will come from the general fund. It's the same salary Carney is currently paid as the county's public safety chief. The decision was made after County Councilman Dan Brady questioned whether the proposal was the best use for money earmarked to treat opioid addiction.
BC-OH-FATAL WRONG-WAY CRASH
Man driving wrong way on Ohio bridge killed, 2 teens injured
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an 82-year-old man driving the wrong way on an Ohio bridge has been killed and two teens in a vehicle he collided with head-on have been seriously injured. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the collision occurred Friday night on the Edison Bridge on State Route 2 in Ottawa County's Danbury Township. The patrol says Burlyn Fick, of Port Clinton, died at a hospital after his SUV collided head-on with a Jeep Wrangler driven by 17-year-old Christian Maple, of Marblehead. The patrol says Maple and 18-year-old passenger Maria Rodriguez were hospitalized with “incapacitating” injuries.
DAM CONSTRUCTION HALTED
Judge halts unapproved construction at eastern Ohio dam
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (AP) — A judge has halted unapproved construction work at a high-hazard Ohio dam after state inspectors determined the structure wasn't safe. Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Edward O’Farrell issued a temporary restraining order Thursday against the owner of Sleepy Hollow Lake Dam. It prohibits further construction at the site without approval of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources' Division of Water Resources, among other stipulations. An Associated Press analysis in November identified Sleepy Hollow as one of more than 100 Ohio dams rated in poor or unsatisfactory condition and classified as "high hazard" because lives could be lost if the dams fail.